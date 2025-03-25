A Lancashire-based jeweller has announced the closure of seven of its stores.

Beaverbrooks, a family-run firm based in Lytham, will be closing the branches it says are “no longer commercially viable” this month and next, following a recent review.

Five stores in England are closing, as are two branches in Scotland. They are East Kilbride, Dundee, Birmingham Fort, High Wycombe, Huddersfield, Croydon and Sutton Coldfield.

Despite closures, a new store will open in Harrogate, and some branches are being renovated. In November, the Beaverbrooks-owned Whittles Jewellers in Preston was rebranded after 162 years to become Loupe. Before Whittles closed, a man attempted to ram-raid the Rolex and Omega dealership with a van, but was put off by a brave passer-by.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, told The Sun: "Due to a range of factors, there are seven stores that are unfortunately no longer commercially viable, and after careful and thorough consideration we have made the difficult decision to close them."

Blackburn added that Beaverbrooks would make every effort to retain as many staff members as possible from the affected branches and added: "At Beaverbrooks we pride ourselves on our people-first culture and open, honest relationships with our colleagues. Our directors delivered the news in person to each team member.”

History of Beaverbrooks

Beaverbrooks was founded in 1919 in Belfast by the three Adlestone brothers, Isaac, Harry and Maurice, before targeting the North West of England and basing in St Annes in 1946. They named their stores after Lord Beaverbrook who in the 1930s was known for his philanthopy.

In the 1950s, the business began to grow nationally, opening stores across the UK, and the family business remained a central part of Beaverbrooks' identity for much of its history.

Through a combination of careful expansion, strategic marketing, and maintaining a focus on high-quality products and customer relationships, Beaverbrooks has become one of the UK's leading jewellery retailers. Today, it operates more than 80 stores across the UK and remains a family-owned business, with its current directors being descendants of the original founders.