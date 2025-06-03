‘Lancashire Banksy’ gives Burnley motorway bridge comical makeover – by painting a row of Minions
The yellow cartoon characters were graffitied onto seven posts at the bridge along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, between Rosegrove and Hapton, last weekend.
The artwork features Minions – the lovable characters from the Despicable Me franchise – known for their slapstick humour and unintelligible language.
The graffiti has been delighting both adults and children, with one woman comparing the unknown artist to the elusive street art icon, Banksy.
She said: “So who is the Lancashire Banksy? Hats off to the absolute legend who painted these.My three-year-old, and me, love them.”
Another passer-by added: “Love this – we walk past here quite often. Should be done under all motorway bridges.”
