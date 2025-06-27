Nest Lancashire, delivered by Victim Support, has been credited with restoring a young girl’s confidence following a vicious dog attack which left her with scarring on both arms.

Eve* (who wishes to remain anonymous), 12, from Lancashire, sought Nest Lancashire’s support after being attacked by a dog at her friend’s house in April 2024. In the aftermath of the attack, she was left needing stitches and time off school.

“Every day I would go to bed and what happened to me would come back and it would cause nightmares,” said Eve, who - following the attack, had a caseworker from Nest Lancashire appointed to her to help restore her confidence. “[My caseworker] would see me face-to-face for sessions and she was just brilliant. We also spoke about how to be more confident.

“My arms were scarred and these scars will be there for a long time, so it was good to speak about not being afraid of what happened but to just try and accept it. [My caseworker] was like a friend and I wouldn’t know half the stuff I know now if it wasn’t for her.”

Referrals for children and young people to Nest Lancashire have increased by more than 48% over the last three years, due to greater awareness that services are there to help. The figures come as the charity, which has delivered support for children and young people in the region eight years, has been selected to deliver it for another three years.

The figures showed:

• From 2021/24 there was a 48.25% increase in children and young people supported

• In 2021/22 Nest Lancashire’s service supported 1084 children and young people

• In 2023/24 Nest Lancashire’s service supported 1607 children and young people

Claire Powell, Area Manager for Victim Support Lancashire said: “We’re thrilled to continue offering this much needed support service for children and young people across Lancashire. Our specialist staff tailor support to each individual, helping them to cope, recover and rebuild their life after crime.

“Victims can access our services regardless of whether or not they have reported to the police. We look forward to working closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner to deliver the best possible support to young victims of crime.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: “Young people affected by crime need to have access to specialist support to help them cope and recover. I’ve recommissioned Nest Lancashire to provide just that, and I am always impressed by the positive feedback the service receives.

“It’s clear that the team’s support has a huge impact in helping people move forward from often traumatic experiences and I would encourage any young person in Lancashire who has been affected by crime, or their parents, to contact the service.”

Nest Lancashire’s programme offers support to young people aged 5 to 18 who have been impacted by crime. To find out more visit nestlancashire.org, call 0300 111 0323 or text NEST and your number to 60777.