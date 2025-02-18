Lamborghinis, Porsches and more coming to Lancashire for Hoghton Tower's annual car show
Returning on June 29, the Classic & Performance Motor Show promises an unforgettable day at the historic Hoghton Tower, near Preston.
This year’s event will showcase a stunning lineup of classic cars, performance vehicles, club stands, motorcycles, light commercials, army vehicles and 4x4 classics.
Car enthusiasts from across the country will flock to the show to admire some of the fastest, most stunning and most luxurious cars on display.
With something for everyone, it’s the perfect summer outing for the whole family, with the added bonus of exploring the iconic venue itself.
Tickets are priced at £12.50 for adults, £5 for children and £30 for a family ticket (two adults and up to three children).
Discounted tickets are available online, with early bird offers in January and March.
Pets on a lead are welcome, and free parking will be provided for all attendees.
Don’t miss out - tickets are on sale now!
To find out more, visit https://www.hoghtontower.co.uk/special-events/classic-car-show/
