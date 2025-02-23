Lady wrestler Sammy Rodgers given huge cheers by noisy crowd in Blackpool as she wins bout after 30 years away
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sammy Rodgers, 52, a slightly built figure dress in lime green, red, hit and blue, took on the formidable Taylor Valentine, who was clad in black and roundly booed by the audience.
It was one of the eye-catching bouts at the latest Super Showcase Show at Rascals ProWrestling Academy at 1a Grassmere Road, Blackpool, staged today (Sunday).
The highly vocal crowd members were on the edge of their seats as Sammy Rodgers was thrown around the ring and given a tough time by powerfully-built Valentine.
The villainous Prestonian mocked ‘old school’ Rodgers for being past her best, and taunted the partisan audience!
But Sammy, who was around in Blackpool’s ‘golden age of wrestling, thirty years ago, prevaled.er comeback bout in front of a noisy and supportive crowd.
She claimed victory with a cleverly-worked takedown crossbody pin from the second ropes.
After the bout, the two combatants hugged - and hinted that they may do it again some time.Sammy, whose real name is Sarah Hughes, said: “I was really nervous beforehand but it was great once I was in the ring, a real adrenaline rush.
“Taylor was a brilliant opponent and this crowd was fantastic.
“I’d like to thank Ross Goodwin of Rcals Academy for giving me this chance to come back, it’s been incredible.”
Taylor (Whitney Thomas), 34, said: “I’m not always a villain in the ring but I’m getting a liking for it!”
For more details of this bout and others on the bill, visit: https://rascalsprowrestling.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.