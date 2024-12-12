Lady Captain Linda Withnell’s Oak Royal Golf Club has fundraising for Rosemere down to a tee

Linda Critchley, the retiring 2024 Lady Captain of Withnell’s Oak Royal Golf Club, has donated £5,560.98 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, funds she raised during her year in office.

Linda became the club’s Lady Captain last December. She organised a calendar of events for the charity that included a soul night, Easter egg and selection box bingo sessions, a casino night and a race night. Linda also held a golf day, which had sponsorship from Chorley Nissan, whose MD Adam Turner offered a new car for a hole in one, and Chorley’s Halewood Artisanal Spirits Ltd, which supplied raffle prizes.

Linda, who took on the role for the second successive year, said: “We have a number of members and relatives of members, who have been treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is why I wanted to continue the fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation that Club Captain Andy Buller and I began in 2023 when we jointly raised £8,116.02 for the charity.

“I am very grateful to all those who supported my fundraising in any way and to Ian and Laura Crowther, who run the golf club’s ’The View Bar and Bistro. They helped me with a lot of the organisation.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to Linda and everyone at Oak Royal for this wonderful donation. Linda certainly got into full swing with one of the busiest golf club fundraising calendars I have come across. It’s fantastic that she organised a series of great social events. We are very grateful to her and to those who helped her for all their hard work.”

Linda is now Vice Lady Captain. Her successor is Debra Kershaw, who along with new Club Captain Keith Stainton, will also be supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation over the coming year.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. ­For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk