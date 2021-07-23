Kitchen fire breaks out at home in Preston
Emergency crews were called to tackle a kitchen fire in Preston this morning (July 23).
Two fire engines from Preston rushed to the scene in St Thomas' Road at around 10.55am.
The incident involved the kitchen of a two-storey domestic property approximately 3m x 10m in size, the fire service said.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatuses used one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames,
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for approximately half an hour.
