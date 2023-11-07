Kingswood site manager wins regional awards

Lancashire site manager Ryan Corlett has achieved two prestigious industry accolades for his role on a Blackburn development.

Ryan, 28, a joiner by trade, has received his second Seal of Excellence and Regional Award in the Medium Builder category at the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards.

His work at Kingswood’s flagship development, Green Hills, has been recognised after leading at team of up to 70 people creating houses on the Pennine hillside.

Ryan, who was judged on all aspects of build and site management, will now go forward to compete in the Supreme Award in the national finals that take place in January 2024.

Ryan, who is originally from Preston, but now lives in Bury, said: “I’m so thrilled to have won these awards for the second time. While it’s my name on the Seal of Excellence award, it is the whole team at Green Hills that is behind me winning. It’s also a huge honour to bring home the Regional Award in the Medium Builder category. Kingswood Homes is a great company to work for so it’s really well deserved.

“The team at Green Hills provide exceptional levels of workmanship and I cannot fault the support from them and management.

“The homes we build are exceptional, the specification we include as standard is higher than any other housebuilder’s in the region and I’m so proud to be part of delivering these homes.”

Kingswood Homes construction director Stuart Bullough said: "Ryan is an exemplar site manager and it’s such an achievement that he’s won the Seal of Excellence and the regional award in the medium builder category for the second time. Ryan and the team produce homes of consistent high quality at Green Hills and I’m so proud that they are being recognised for the hard work via these awards.

“These awards cannot be underestimated. They symbolise a huge success for Kingswood Homes and show that our homes are built to exacting standards meaning we handover the best homes possible to our customers.”