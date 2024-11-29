King’s Castle in Preston generates positive reviews after ex-boxer Amir Khan gives seal of approval
Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom were all smiles as they attended the launch of King's Castle in Church Street
Popular for its US-style fast-food, Amir, 37, gave the restaurant his seal of approval as he stuck a thumb up after delving into the tasty sandwich.
The brand previously had a restaurant in Lostock Hall, but this was closed in September as the diner relocated to the new spot.
A spokesman for King’s Castle said: “You may have heard, our Preston Reload was celebrated with one of the biggest VIP Nights the North has ever witnessed, featuring some of the UK’s biggest stars!
“A massive thank you to the people of Preston for the incredible response we’ve received from you, we can’t wait to show you what happens next!”
The VIP event in September, which was organised by Overtime Agency, attracted social media stars and guests from across the country.
Blackburn comedians Tez Ilyas and Shabaz Ali attended the evening, as well as influencer Rumena Begum.
The new diner features a plush pink interior, complete with a 1950s Chevrolet car and a ‘Walk of Fame’ which celebrates legendary movie and sports stars.
The new 60-seat restaurant garnered many positive reviews from customers following its official public opening in October, earning 4.4 stars from 54 Google reviews.
Umar Zaka said: “So glad King's Castle opened in Preston. Delivery was quick, and the waffles arrived hot and delicious.
“The vanilla ice cream was creamy and just right, and the milkshakes were thick and perfectly balanced. New go to spot for desserts!”
Mohammad Sheikh said: “I had the pleasure of visiting King’s Castle and it exceeded all my expectations.
“From the moment I walked in, the atmosphere felt warm and inviting, with a modern yet comfortable setting.
“The food was absolutely delicious — I opted for their wagyu beef pastrami sandwich, and it was cooked to perfection.
“The flavours were rich and authentic, and the portion size was generous.”
The restaurant is open 11.30am to 12am Friday to Saturday, and 11.30am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday.
King’s Castle can also be found on Darwen Street in Blackburn as well as Manchester Road in Haslingden.
