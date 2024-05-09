King George V Playing Field play area in Penwortham closed - this is why
A children’s park in Penwortham has closed to undergo a £90,000 refurbishment.
Contractors are currently on site at King George V Playing Field play area which has been fenced off.
The improvement works will replace existing equipment for toddlers and juniors with a range of new equipment.
The play area will also be resurfaced, creating a brand new playground for everyone to enjoy.
