Kayakers rescued from Glasson Dock after drifting down river
Two kayakers had to be rescued by Morecambe lifeboat crews after they were seen drifting down the River Lune with no lifejacket or safety gear.
RNLI Morecambe hovercraft was launched at 10.15pm on Thursday, July 29 after a report was received of a kayak drifting past Snatchems with people on board with no life jacket or safety gear.
Lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson authorised the launch of the hovercraft with the lifeboat remaining on standby waiting for the tide to flood in before launch.
The hovercraft conducted a search downstream towards Glasson Dock where two people were located.
It was ascertained one of the kayakers had been in the water.
The hover crew tended to their welfare and ensured they were both safely ashore. Safety advice was passed to both.
Both hover and lifeboat were then stood down and returned to station.
Steve Wilson from Morecambe RNLI said: “Its imperative when going out on the water at night you need nav lights, life jackets and a means to call for help. This incident was resolved safely and the casualties have been advised accordingly.”