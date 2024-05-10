Karen's Diner is returning to Blackpool: what is it, when is it & how to get tickets
Karen’s Diner is an iconic dinining experience which offers five star food with one star service.
The unique restaurant is back in Blackpool for one weekend only as the people behind it say “it should only take us 48 hours to insult everyone who lives or is visiting Blackpool”!
Karen’s Diner previously set up shop in Blackpool last Summer, and you can read our editor’s review of her time dining there here.
What can you expect from Karen’s Diner this time around?
During this pop-up event, attendees will get a truly authentic Karen's experience, put on by the people who know how to do it best, the OG Karens. Diners will still get the classic hat and all the games you will find inside the original diners.
Whilst the venue will provide the food, the team of Karens will take care of all the insults.
A spokesperson said: “So, to summarise you have 48 hours to get roasted by our OG Karen's; you get the chance to take some insta worthy pics and play the Karen games.
“You will get a very insulting hat and hopefully some good food, if the food is below par you can complain to our manager (good luck) “We look forward to welcoming you to the Roasting Tour!”
When and where will it be returning?
Karen's Diner will be popping up in Blackpool on June 22 ane June 23 2024 at The Stone Grill, Promenade, FY2 9HD.
There are five time slots available each day.
Where can I get tickets?
Tickets are available now online.
Each ticket, which provides entry and a meal, costs £29.99 plus £2.50 booking fee. Drinks can be purchased separately on the day.
