Joining forces for D-Day anniversary

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, charity Age UK Lancashire hosted a special afternoon tea for veterans at their Lifestyle Centre on Gillibrand Street in Chorley.

The event was free to attend, with afternoon tea and refreshments being served to visitors.

Photo Neil Cross'BIG DAY OUT'Veterans afternoon tea to commemorate D-DAY 75 at Age UK Lancashire, Chorley'Ellen and Harry Fields, Matthew Oddie and Anthony Cooper

Vintage singer Hattie Bee provided the live musical entertainment for the afternoon, singing a variety of songs from artists including Vera Lynn, Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald, which were a highlight of the event.

Christine Mottley, from Age UK Lancashire, said: “ It was a great success with 40 veterans and their partners or supporters there. The new Mayor of Chorley, Hasina Khan, attended as one of her first official functions. We are very grateful for the support from Blind Veterans UK who brought some of their members to the afternoon tea. It was a fun afternoon and it was also a free event for those veterans who wanted to come along.

“People were asking ‘are we doing this every month?’

“This is the second event of this type held in Chorley and we try and move the events around the county. It just so happened that this event fell on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

“We also wanted to raise awareness of our Lifestyle Cafe and it beats social isolation.

“Veterans can come and have food, a raffle and a bit of entertainment and meet their fellow veterans and form friendships.

“We were fortunate enough to have Bob Barron (pictured) come along, who is 98 and a D-Day veteran.

“There aren’t that many left living in Lancashire now. We have our very own and he was very nice.

“We also had a couple of younger veteranswho fought in Afghanistan – one, Anthony Cooper, is blind and a double amputee.

“Anthony had a nice conversation with Bob and it was lovely to see.”

The event was made possible from funding received by the Aged Veterans Fund as part of the Joining Forces project.

Age UK Lancashire’s Older Veteran Service has been running for two years and helps veterans to gain confidence, independence and gives access to social opportunities.

For more information about Age UK Lancashire, visit www.ageuk.org.uk or call the Age UK Lancashire office at Chorley tel: 0300 303 1234 .