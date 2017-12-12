Join us for the 2017 Lancashire Post Carols by Candlelight service

O come, all ye faithful . . . to the Lancashire Post’s annual Carols by Candlelight service at Preston Minster Wednesday, December 13, 2017 night (7pm).

As usual the church is expected to be packed out for what has become one of the most popular events on the city’s festive calendar.

And it will be the first time in more than a decade that the recently retired Vicar of Preston, Fr Timothy Lipscomb, will not be hosting the service.

Instead the Archdeacon of Lancaster, the Ven Michael Everitt (right) will take charge.

“Father Timothy is a hard act to follow in anything,” laughed Rev Everitt. “I’m very excited about the service and that I will be taking part. I’ve never actually been to this carol service, even though I live In Preston. But I’m told it is a great event and I’m really looking forward to being part of it.”

Children from two local schools - Broughton CR Primary and Fulwood St Peter’s CE Primary - will be singing at the service, led by David Scott-Thomas.

The carols will include Once in Royal David’s City, In the Bleak Mid-Winter, While Shepherds Watched their Flocks, We Three Kings of Orient Are, Hark the Herald Angels Sing and

O Come all ye Faithful. Readings will be by churchwarden Sue Taylor, the Post’s deputy editor Nicola Adam, director of music Sam Walmsley and Tim Joel from Preston City Council.

The Mayor of Preston, Coun Brian Rollo will give an address. Refreshments, including mince pies courtesy of Tesco Express, will be available and a collection for Rosemere Cancer will be taken.