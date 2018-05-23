Join a day's fasting to raise funds for women's refuge services

Have your say

A Muslim women’s group based in Frenchwood is organising a voluntary day fast to raise vital funds for Preston’s womens’ refuge services.

The voluntary fast is part of group Sisters4Sisters’ ‘Celebrating the Power of Women’ event on June 1, where Muslims and non-Muslims are invited to the Royal Banquet Hall off London Road to raise money for charity Safenet, which keeps women and children safe from domestic abuse.

The event will also welcome guest speakers Naz Shah MP, Ustadha Ameena Blake, and Zoe Bennett.

A spokesman for the event said: “Please join us for an evening of fasting, inspiration and food with your family and help us raise money for Preston women’s refuge.”

Registration is essential and attendees are invited to participate in a sponsored fast or make a donation on the night.

To register for the event email sisters4sisterspreston@gmail.com or ring 07907 935610.