John Turner Construction's festive fund-raising

Have your say

Staff at a construction firm in Preston have shown their charitable side by raising more than £4,000 for various causes.

Workers at John Turner's head office in Grimsargh organised a raffle, with prizes including a 49” TV, a play station, and an Xbox.

Staff at TLC group and John Turner Construction raised 1,100 to be split between Jeans for Genes and Macmillan Cancer Support

The funds will be used to provide food for struggling families via The Trussell Trust.

Sharon Stephenson, business development and marketing co-ordinator, said: "This has grown arms and legs from what we expected ... we have asked for Trussell food banks in the areas where we operate to receive our donations - South Ribble, Trafford and Speke."

Meanwhile, staff also donned Christmas jumpers, raising £100 for Save the Children, joining forces with its maintenance company, Wright Build in Greater Manchester.

Staff at TLC group and John Turner Construction raised £1,100 to be split between two charities.

Last month, workers took part in a week of activities, including dressing down for Jeans for Genes and holding a coffee morning cake-off for Macmillan Cancer Support along with football cards and a raffle.

Both Macmillan Cancer Support and Jeans for Genes received £550.