Jobs agency looking for staff to work at hotel for asylum seekers in Chorley

Berkeley Scott is advertising for 'Housing Officers' to work at the unnamed hotel somewhere in Chorley, but says it cannot disclose the exact location.

The firm is also advertising for staff in Preston, but a recruitment officer has confirmed that both adverts are for the same hotel.

It says the roles "will be based at a hotel which the government will be using exclusively for asylum seekers", as part of "an exclusive contract with Serco".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A jobs agency is advertising for Housing Officers to work at an unnamed hotel, which they say will be used to house asylum seekers in the Chorley area. Picture credit: Chilanga Cement (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

The jobs pay £12 to 14.73 per hour and includes meals on shift, and it says no experience is required.

The agency, which advises "these roles are not for the faint hearted", say the jobs would suit managers or supervisors from the hospitality industry, including hotels, bars, casinos and shops.

It is keeping tight-lipped about which hotel staff will be working at, but says "if candidates were able to start ASAP this would be ideal".

The roles are offered on a long term, temporary basis and they are looking for candidates who can commit to a minimum of 6 months work.

You can view the job advert here.

Last week, Chorley Council confirmed that Park Hall Hotel would no longer be used for asylum seekers after it met for crunch talks with the Government's Home Office.

The u-turn came after the hotel closed down without notice, with management revealing that an agreement was in place with Government contractor Serco to house asylum seekers.

The Council welcomed the decision, but has not said whether it has been tasked with finding an alternative location for asylum seekers in the borough.

The Home Office, when asked whether it is seeking alternative sites in the area, said: "The use of hotels is only ever a short-term solution and we are working with local authorities to find appropriate long term accommodation across the United Kingdom."

After proposals for Park Hall were withdrawn, Cllr Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: "This is a sensible decision as the site would simply not be a suitable location for a number of reasons – not least an absence of services and transport links in the immediate vicinity.

"We are not aware of any similar alternative proposals for the hotel but, should any be put forward, we expect the reasons that made it unsuitable for this proposed use would once again apply."