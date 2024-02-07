Jewellery store’s 'diamond' donation to Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The store is owned by St Anne’s-based jewellery company Beaverbrooks, which gifts every member of its staff an annual award from its Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust for them to donate to a local charity of their choice.

This year’s award was £200 per person and staff at Whittles chose to gift theirs to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Store assistant manager Sarah Broadbent said: “Choosing Rosemere for our donation was an easy decision. Two members of our team have seen the incredible work they do first-hand..

Fundraising manager Sue (centre) receives the Whittles donation.

“I was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma in July 2022. After a successful operation and a year-long course of immunotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre, I have been given the all clear.”

Sarah added: “Another colleague’s grandfather has also ‘rung the bell’ recently after receiving care and recovering from prostate cancer. The same colleague’s mother was also treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre for breast cancer. We all owe thanks to the incredible staff at Rosemere and supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation is our way of showing it.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We cannot thank the team at Whittles enough for choosing to support us with what is a diamond of a donation.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.