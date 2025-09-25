The latest list of those who deliberately got their tax affairs wrong has been revealed by HM Revenue and Customs - and some well-known Lancashire businesses are on the list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list features people and businsesses who have received penalties for deliberately failing to meet their tax obligations of more than £25,000. In total, 109 cases from across the UK have been published today, with penalties totalling over £70 million.

In each case, the taxpayer failed to fully disclose their default at the outset of an investigation. These details will remain published for 12 months.

More than £5million

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lancashire, three businesses/directors have been named and shamed, with tax owed totalling more than £5.2m. They are:

- Ancient and Modern Jewellers Limited (now in adminstration), formerly of 17 New Market Street, Blackburn. From June 2014 to Aug 2018, they failed to pay tax of £5,004,595 and have been given a penalty of £2,802,573.20.

- Stephen Craig Chantler, formerly trading as Steve’s Fish & Chips takeaway and café at 14 Wensley Avenue, Fleetwood, and formerly of 1-7 Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys. From April 2012 to April 5, 2023, he failed to pay taxes of £185,347.87 and has been given a penalty of £97,307.58.

- Ansir Mahmood, a company director of 90 Brunswick Street, Nelson, failed to pay taxes of £61,704.75between April 6, 2019 and April 5, 2020, and has been given a penalty of £23,756.32.

Ancient and Modern Jewellers, Blackburn | Google

Clear message”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's Director of Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said: "We are determined to tackle the minority who deliberately refuse to pay what they owe and will pursue all available avenues to recover unpaid amounts.

"Publishing the names of deliberate defaulters sends a clear message that this behaviour has consequences and encourages compliance across the board."