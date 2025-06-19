JCB Telehandler stolen in Burnley - Lancashire Police launch appeal for information
The theft happened near Rossendale Road at around 5.35 pm last Friday (June 13).
Witnesses later spotted the stolen telehandler traveling along Manchester Road towards Clowbridge.
On average, a JCB Telehandler typically costs between £40,000 and £70,000, depending on the model and specifications.
Some high-end or newer models can be even more expensive.
Lancashire Police are asking the public to come forward with any information, including dashcam footage of the vehicle and driver or any discarded items linked to the machine.
Anyone with details is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting incident reference LC-20250614-0417.