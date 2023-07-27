A padeophile who raped two children has been jailed for 30 years following a police investigation.

Adeoba Sijuwade, 42, committed the offences against the two girls in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sijuwade’s youngest victim was just six-years-old when he first sexually abused her.

Sijuwade later sent her death threats to intimidate her not to tell anyone about the abuse.

Sijuwade, formerly of Kersal Way, Salford, but now of no fixed address, was found guilty of multiple rapes and sexual assaults by a jury at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

Yesterday (July 26), he was given the 30-year custodial sentence and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing hearing, one of the victims said: “It was a long and distressing time in our lives. Lancashire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have put all of their efforts into the investigation and case to receive justice for us as victims.

“I strongly encourage anyone in the same situation as us to come forward and report the abuse to the police. If you suspect this is happening to someone else, please say something to save children from being victims of sexual abuse.

“I have felt completely supported and believed from beginning to end, which is why I am encouraging others to come forward and make a report.”

T/DI Matt Entwistle, of West CID, said: “Sijuwade is a dangerous individual whose monstrous and perverted behaviour has had a significant and profound impact on his victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I welcome the significant sentence handed down to him, which reflects the seriousness of his offending and adequately protects the public from him.

“I want to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence at court.

“I would also encourage any victims of sexual abuse to come forward, knowing they will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”