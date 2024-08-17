I've run out of tissues... Readers' reactions to Tommy Fury & Mollie-Mae Hague's break-up
Expressing a relatively narrow spectrum of emotions ranging from cynicism to outright apathy, it appears that our readers are far from convinced that the split of the two influencers comes anywhere close to the global news event that was the Charles & Diana affair. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Here are a few of the most outstanding comments…
Mick Seddon: Give it a rest, this is all for more publicity, they’ve done this to get more attention.
Martin Catterall: They definitely aren’t royalty. They just chase fame and publicity
Matt Szczesniak: I think we need a bank holiday because of this! The law should be changed!
James Nelson: Except without the class, money, worldwide fame, cultural and constitutional significance. So apart from being completely different, yes its the same as Charles and Diana
Jack Isherwood: I've cried so much, I've run out of tissues
Isabel Barron Nelson: I don't know who either of these people are, and I don't really care
Laura Yates: Who’s the Camilla then?
Mark Inglis: In other news birds fly
Simon Alty: Publicity stunt pair of "Z" list celebrities
Katie Barton: I strongly feel there are more important things going on in the world than celebrity life
Lois Reynolds: Omg what are we all going to do
Wayne Bamber: Who really cares. Let them be and let them do it their own privacy. Nobody else’s business
Jo Redding: So sad. Hoped they would last
Steve Humphreys: Man and woman split up. Must happen 1000s of times every day up and down the country. How's it news ?
Linda Jillings: Does this face look bothered
Cristoir Ocainaigh: I cried all night couldn't sleep
Harley Neish: What’s tragic is the youth of today aspire to be these people
Carl Fairhurst: Modern day Diana and Charles hahahahaa more like Kermit and Mrs piggy
Spencer Phillips: No idea who these people are.......but I would say the Royal comparison is unlikely
Rick Booth: After this news I'm not sure I'll ever celebrate Xmas again, life just seems meaningless.
Peter Foster: No newspaper reported on my break up in 1998 Now I feel like I have missed out lol
Tim Crowther: I'm in A&E waiting for my broken heart to be mended
