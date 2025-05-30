A fish and chips enthusiast has spent over a year visiting 120 chippies across the UK – with one near Lancashire ranking as the best.

Stephen Peel, 62, has been eating at two fish and chip shops a week for the last 15 months in his quest to find the nation’s finest chippies.

He spends £30 at each chippy, ordering a battered sausage, steak and kidney pie, curry sauce and a pea fritter, in addition to the fish and chips.

Stephen Peel has spent more than a year visiting 120 chippies across the UK | Stephen Peel / SWNS

Over the course of his journey, he’s spent a total of £3,600.

Stephen started his 'Chippy Tour' to celebrate the iconic British dish, which he fears is at risk of disappearing as many shops are being forced to close due to rising costs.

Throughout his tour, Stephen rates each chippy out of five, considering the whole experience – customer service, cleanliness, presentation and the food itself.

Green Lane Chippy in Leigh, Greater Manchester, is his favourite so far, followed by The Old Forge Cafe in Bugle, Cornwall.

Stephen said: “I’ve tried quite a lot of chippies on this journey, but it never gets old – I still look forward to eating them every single time. I just love a good old traditional fish and chips – there’s nothing that beats it for me.”

The chippies he reviews are scored out of five, which Stephen says keeps the process “nice and simple.” However, he doesn’t just rate the food; the shop itself, customer service, cleanliness, accessibility, and presentation all play a role in the overall score.

He explained: “A lot goes into giving a five-star review, and I take pride in doing so. All aspects of the experience affect the score – for instance, how friendly the staff are, as manners are important to me.

“I also look at how the shop is presented because I want to feel comfortable and welcome when I’m inside. Additionally, if a chippy sells other meals like kebabs or pizzas, it may affect the score if the love for fish and chips doesn’t come first.”

“I’m sharing the joy and the history of these iconic places – I want to do it properly,” he added.

For Stephen, a five-star chippy has to be “that good” that people won’t be disappointed if they travel to visit it.

He also noted the price of fish and chips varies across the country.

“On average, it costs around £10 for a meal nationwide – up north, it’s a little cheaper, normally £8 in my experience. But down south, you’re looking at paying double the northern price.”

Stephen only began his journey in February last year after his wife Susan’s barbershop was forced to close, overwhelmed by newer businesses.

Stephen, from Penketh in Warrington, Cheshire, said: “It made me think, this can’t be the only business struggling. Fish and chips has always been my favourite since I was a lad.

“Soon enough, I found out that the number of fish and chip shops has decreased drastically in the last 30 years, from 30,000 to around 10,000.

“With rising prices, it’s becoming harder for them to stay open. So, I started The Chippy Tour to celebrate the dish and do my best to keep the buzz around it alive.”

He also sampled the cheapest chippy in the UK, Mathews Chippy in Grimsby, which costs just £3. He described it as “worth far more than the asking price.”

For Stephen, the perfect fish and chips always ends with “an empty tray and a full belly.”

Describing the ideal portion, he said: “The fish should be fresh, with no discolouration – it doesn’t matter if it’s cod or haddock.

“I’m not fussy about the colour of the batter, as long as it isn’t soggy underneath. The batter should have a sweet, earthy smell when you break it open.

“The chips should be light golden, a little plump, crispy on the outside, and not too firm or too soft in the middle – you want that sweet spot.

“And lastly, it has to be cooked in beef dripping, not vegetable oil – the flavour is far superior this way.”

His favourite condiments to pair with the meal are Sarson’s vinegar and curry sauce.

Stephen has said that several locations have stood out on his journey, but the most memorable so far was George-a-Green Fisheries in Wakefield.

“It has to be one of my all-time favourites – great food at great prices,” he said.

“The haddock was encased in a crunchy protective shell, and inside was a succulent, fresh fillet.

“The Yorkshire fishcake, consisting of two tender slices of potato sandwiching delicious shredded fresh fish, was also enveloped in that crispy, dark batter, cooked in beef dripping. I couldn’t resist ordering a portion of scraps too. The chips were equally delightful, with a buttery interior and a crispy exterior.

“The staff were friendly and polite, and the shop was clean and tidy, with tables and benches outside and a large, free private car park at the rear.”

Other standouts include Wee Hurrie in Troon, Scotland, situated on a fishing harbour, ensuring fresh ingredients, and Hooked@31 in Fishguard, South Wales, where the food was fantastic, and the harbour was just a short trip away.

Stephen hopes to one day try every chippy in the UK.

He said: “Wouldn’t that be wonderful? I hope people continue to enjoy this lovely dish.”

Stephen’s top five chippies:

Green Lane Chippy – Leigh, Greater Manchester The Old Forge Cafe – Bugle, Cornwall Charlie’s of Mobberley – Mobberley, Cheshire George A. Green Fisheries – Wakefield, Yorkshire Hennighan’s – Machynlleth, Wales