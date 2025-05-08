Unique nature-inspired play centre opens in Halsall
The new space, Wild & Seek, aims to nurture children's growth through outdoor, child-led play, offering young explorers a safe and engaging environment.
Founder Henrietta Tomlinson says Wild & Seek “is not just a play space” but is a crafted environment grounded in child development principles, psychological and counselling theories, and creative therapy.
The outdoor area features an array of engaging play equipment, including a mud kitchen, sandpit, hammocks, water wall, play trays, slide, chalkboard, and a painting station. Inside, there’s a cosy area for Wild & Seek’s smallest visitors, complete with instruments and sensory toys to stimulate their growth and creativity.
Henrietta said: “After starting my career as a children's princess entertainer in 2014, I discovered the joy of bringing laughter and magic into children's lives.
“A few years and several degrees later, I’ve explored how children grow, heal, and thrive, and my goal has always been to create a perfect place where play and nature can connect. And that’s exactly why Wild & Seek has been born."
Wild & Seek offers 90-minute stay & play sessions that encourage open-ended play with natural materials, promoting movement, creativity, social connections, and independence among children. Each session is designed to allow children the freedom to explore while providing ample space for parents and caregivers to relax and enjoy Wild Root’s food and drink offerings.
