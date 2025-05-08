Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unique nature-inspired play space designed for children from newborn to age 6, has officially opened its doors at Wild Root in Halsall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new space, Wild & Seek, aims to nurture children's growth through outdoor, child-led play, offering young explorers a safe and engaging environment.

Founder Henrietta Tomlinson says Wild & Seek “is not just a play space” but is a crafted environment grounded in child development principles, psychological and counselling theories, and creative therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdoor area features an array of engaging play equipment, including a mud kitchen, sandpit, hammocks, water wall, play trays, slide, chalkboard, and a painting station. Inside, there’s a cosy area for Wild & Seek’s smallest visitors, complete with instruments and sensory toys to stimulate their growth and creativity.

Wild & Seek. | Wild & Seek

Henrietta said: “After starting my career as a children's princess entertainer in 2014, I discovered the joy of bringing laughter and magic into children's lives.

“A few years and several degrees later, I’ve explored how children grow, heal, and thrive, and my goal has always been to create a perfect place where play and nature can connect. And that’s exactly why Wild & Seek has been born."

Wild & Seek offers 90-minute stay & play sessions that encourage open-ended play with natural materials, promoting movement, creativity, social connections, and independence among children. Each session is designed to allow children the freedom to explore while providing ample space for parents and caregivers to relax and enjoy Wild Root’s food and drink offerings.

Prices begin at £11 for one adult and one child, with siblings under one year old admitted free of charge.