A Blackpool job-seeker says she has applied for more than 5,000 jobs in four years without success - but still remains optimistic of getting back into employment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Podmore was among the thousands of hopefuls who filed into the Blackpool Jobs Fair at the Winter Gardens in the hope of impressing some of the 100 employers there.

Jane Podmore who has applied for 5,000 jobs | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The 57-year-old said she believed her age was among the factors against her in her daily quest to find work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane, of Grange Park, Blackpool, had always worked including running her own business for 10 years but lost her employment in 2019 after being furloughed during the Covid Pandemic by Blackpool Council.

She said: "I have been looking for work since then and have applied for lots of jobs such as at the DWP where I got to the final selection stage but then didn't get anything.

"I have applied for more than 5,000 jobs and apply for something every day. What is disappointing is you don't get any feedback.

"It is disheartening but I have my grandchildren to keep me busy, and until recently my dog. I also did 12 months training in admin at the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think one of the main barriers for me is my age, but I have 10 years before I get my pension and I want to work and I need the money for my security as I get older.

"The application process can be a barrier for older people, which is why this event today has been so good because I have been able to meet potential employers face to face.

"I've talked to at least 10 different employers and each one has taken time to speak to me, so I have phone numbers and am very hopeful of finally getting something."