Dancing on Ice star Simon Proulx-Sénécal is heading to Lancashire.

Simon captivated the nation’s heart when he skated with ex Love Islander Amber Davies on ITV’s Dancing on Ice earlier this year where they placed fifth.

The Canadian-born athlete will be hitting Blackpool this July as he joins the talented cast of Hot Ice at Pleasure Beach for the 2024 summer season.

Amanda Thompson, chief executive of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Simon is back for another year and we are so excited to have him. We really do hand-pick the best selection of skaters from across the globe, and Simon’s achievements on and off-screen really demonstrate his sheer talent.

“This is an opportunity for the public to see Simon in a way they’ve never seen him before. He’ll be swapping the score cards and public votes for high-speed, high-skill athleticism. We bring together the very best skaters to combine sport and theatre, and put on a truly mesmerising show.”

As well as starring on Dancing on Ice, Simon also competed at the 2022 winter Olympics with partner Tina Garabedian for Armenia. The pair are also the 2015 Golden Spin of Zagreb bronze medalists and reached the free dance at two European Championships.

As he joins the 30-strong cast of Hot Ice for this year’s production, Eternity, the world champion and Olympic ensemble will create a show of passion and pace which promises to leave guests on the edge of their seats.

Simon said: “Hot Ice Eternity is calling… and I’m answering! This is my favourite time of the year and I’m ready to lace up my skates and hit the rink. Hot Ice shows truly are unique. High-tech special effects and elements that seem near impossible to recreate on the unforgiving ice (yes they literally set the ice on fire), a bespoke soundtrack, backflips, props, and the most amazing hand-made costumes – there’s nothing else like it. Hot Ice, I’m ready for you!”

Hot Ice Eternity runs from July 4 to September 7, and has a mixture of evening or matinee performances. Guests who have an eTicket for Pleasure Beach can see the matinee performance on the day of their visit for free.