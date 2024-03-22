It's classic car season, watch as I take a look at owning a BMW E30 sport Mtech1
Does this take you back?
The dates have been announced for this year's classic car shows in Lancashire.
The Wrea Green Car Carnival will take place on April 28, and the Lytham Car Show will take place on June 16.
I've taken part in both of these events in recent years with my modern classic - a 1989 BMW E30 325i Sport Mtech1. Here I take a look at the costs - and hassle - involved in owning one of these rolling collectors items.
