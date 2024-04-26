It’s a sell-out! All 200 tickets sold for Preston Symphony Orchestra's first-ever performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"An Evening of Popular Music from Stage and Screen" will take place on Sunday, June 9th, at 7:30 p.m. at Ashton Methodist Church in Preston. All 200 tickets have been sold. The historic milestone event will feature the orchestra performing music from The Phantom of the Opera, Jurassic Park, James Bond, and an ABBA medley.

Lancashire County Council is supporting the orchestra during its formative months. Local individuals and businesses have also supported a successful crowdfunding campaign that helped with initial funding. Porsche Centre Preston is amongst the local businesses that have provided financial (and moral) support.

Alexander Roe MBE, the orchestra's marketing and publicity manager, said: "We are completely overwhelmed to have sold out so quickly. It's wonderful to see how much support and excitement there is in the community. We hope that the people attending will enjoy a truly memorable event. Maybe they will remember the day as the start of something special for music lovers in Preston, Lancashire and beyond. It would be nice to think so.

“We felt there was a huge opportunity to create a new symphony orchestra for the people of Preston. We are especially grateful to Lancashire County Council, Porsche Preston, and all those private individuals who have supported us. From funding to ticket sales, their support has surpassed all our expectations.”

The formation of the new Preston Symphony Orchestra marks the end of a significant cultural absence. Preston was the last major UK city without an orchestra. This resurgence reintroduces classical music to the city’s cultural scene and presents another opportunity for community engagement through the arts.

Last month, the newly founded orchestra confirmed two new appointments. Marco Giudici from Lancaster has joined as musical director, and John Chapman from Standish near Wigan is Marco's associate conductor.

As the orchestra prepares for its debut, the sold-out concert underscores the community's enthusiasm and support for this new cultural venture. It promises a night of memorable music and celebration for all attendees.

Anyone who had been hoping to attend has been advised to join the waiting list. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/preston-symphony-orchestra