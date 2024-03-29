Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Services operator Extra MSA has flushed away its competition to claim the number one spot for toilet cleanliness in the whole country.

The operator has recently been presented with the Loo of the Year Champions League - Standards of Excellence Award. Dubbed the “Washroom Oscars”, this award is presented to organisations winning five or more five-star awards, in recognition of them consistently maintaining a high standard of toilet management.

Blackburn is one of eight perfect pit-stops operated by Extra MSA across the UK. Boasting an impressive 95 per cent satisfaction rate, Blackburn services just off the M65, is home to popular brands such as McDonald’s, Greggs, Costa and Chopstix.

How was it judged?

The operator’s porcelain estate was subject to unannounced visits and assessed against 101 judging criteria, including signage and décor, overall standards of cleanliness, and accessibility and customer care. Thousands of toilets across the UK and Ireland are scrutinised annually as part of these industry-leading awards.

Extra MSA, Blackburn

The accolade shortly follows Extra having been crowned Britain’s number one motorway service operator, ranking top of the table for customer satisfaction with its toilets.