Iron left on electric cooker sparks Preston house fire
An iron left on an electric cooker sparked a fire at a home in Preston this morning (Wednesday, November 17).
Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham were called to the home in Fishwick View after the kitchen caught fire at around 8.40am.
Two engines rushed to the scene where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze with a hose reel.
A ventilation unit was then used to clear thick smoke from the home.
Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries, say the fire service.
