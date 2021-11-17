Iron left on electric cooker sparks Preston house fire

An iron left on an electric cooker sparked a fire at a home in Preston this morning (Wednesday, November 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:38 am

Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham were called to the home in Fishwick View after the kitchen caught fire at around 8.40am.

Two engines rushed to the scene where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze with a hose reel.

A ventilation unit was then used to clear thick smoke from the home.

Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham rushed to Fishwick View, Preston after a home caught fire at around 8.40am this morning (Wednesday, November 17)

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries, say the fire service.

