Investigation launched into cause of caravan fire in Preston

Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called after a caravan caught alight in Higher Walton Road this morning (Wednesday, November 10).

Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 3.30am before using one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.