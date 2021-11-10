Investigation launched into cause of caravan fire in Preston
An investigation was launched after a caravan caught alight in Preston, the fire service said.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:38 pm
Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called after a caravan caught alight in Higher Walton Road this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 3.30am before using one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported, the fire service said.
An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.
