Investigation launched after man suffers serious injuries in suspected industrial accident in Burnley

A man was rushed to hospital after he suffered serious leg and arm injuries in a suspected industrial accident in Burnley yesterday.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:33 pm

Police were called at 4.30pm to a report of an industrial accident on a business premises on Phoenix Way, Accrington Road, where a man in his 50s had sustained the injuries.. He was taken to hospital where he remains.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are in the early stages of a joint investigation into the circumstances with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive.”

Police placed at cordon at the scene of the suspected works' accident in Burnley's Phoenix Way yesterday
A police car blocked vehicles from entering Phoenix Way in Burnley while they investigated a suspected works accident
