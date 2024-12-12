Investigation continues after man suffers facial injuries in robbery on Market Street in Blackpool
A man suffered facial injuries during a robbery on Market Street at around 4am on Tuesday, November 19,
The victim, a man in his 20s, had his phone and cash stolen.
On Wednesday (December 11), officers released a CCTV image of three people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
Today, police confirmed one person had come forward and that she was being treated as a witness who had no involvement in the crime.
Detectives continued to appeal for information regarding the identity of the two other people in the image.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to ask if you recognise the two people shown here.
“It isn’t the highest quality image; however, we believe that people will know who they are.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0107 of November 19.