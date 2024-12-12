An investigation into a violent robbery in Blackpool town centre is continuing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man suffered facial injuries during a robbery on Market Street at around 4am on Tuesday, November 19,

The victim, a man in his 20s, had his phone and cash stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to identify these two people following a robbery in Blackpool town centre | Lancashire Police

On Wednesday (December 11), officers released a CCTV image of three people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Today, police confirmed one person had come forward and that she was being treated as a witness who had no involvement in the crime.

Detectives continued to appeal for information regarding the identity of the two other people in the image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to ask if you recognise the two people shown here.

“It isn’t the highest quality image; however, we believe that people will know who they are.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0107 of November 19.