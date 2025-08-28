'Instagram-ready' kitchens linked to 118 cooking fires in Lancashire as firefighters issue safety warning
n 2024, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) attended 290 cooking-related fires across the county.
Of these, 118 were caused by items being left or placed on top of hobs, many of which were still warm or accidentally switched on.
Objects involved included ceramic vases, houseplants, candles, tea towels, oven mitts - and most frequently, air fryer baskets.
Zoe Scott, Campaigns Officer at LFRS, said: “If it’s not for cooking, it doesn’t belong on your hob. Keep it clear. Keep it safe."
Firefighters say these “Instagram-ready” kitchen setups may look perfect for photos, but they pose a very real risk to families.
LFRS is urging people to treat the hob as a cooking appliance only.
Distraction while cooking was the second most common cause of fires, leading to 92 incidents.
Other contributing factors included the build-up of fat and oil (18 incidents), not using a timer (17 incidents), and faulty appliances (eight incidents).
Mark Warwick, Group Manager and cooking safety lead at LFRS, added: “We’re continuing to see too many fires caused by people placing shopping bags, washing baskets, chopping boards or even paper towels on top of the hob.
“It only takes residual heat or an accidental knock of the dials to set something alight.
“Our message hasn’t changed: keep your hob clear at all times, not just when you’re cooking.”
He added: “Of course, staying present and focused while cooking remains crucial, but we also want residents to treat the hob as a potential fire risk at all times.
“A clean, clear hob and working smoke alarms are some of the simplest ways to stay safe.”
Top tips for Lancashire residents:
- Never use the hob as a worktop or storage space
- Clean hobs regularly to remove grease and oil build-up
- Pay attention at all times while cooking
- Install working smoke alarms and test them regularly
For more advice on keeping your home safe while cooking, visit: www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/cooking