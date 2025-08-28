Firefighters in Lancashire are warning residents not to use their hob as an extension of their kitchen worktop after a series of fires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

n 2024, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) attended 290 cooking-related fires across the county.

Of these, 118 were caused by items being left or placed on top of hobs, many of which were still warm or accidentally switched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters in Lancashire are warning residents not to use their hob as an extension of their kitchen worktop | Mark Owen Wilkinson Hughes

Objects involved included ceramic vases, houseplants, candles, tea towels, oven mitts - and most frequently, air fryer baskets.

Zoe Scott, Campaigns Officer at LFRS, said: “If it’s not for cooking, it doesn’t belong on your hob. Keep it clear. Keep it safe."

Firefighters say these “Instagram-ready” kitchen setups may look perfect for photos, but they pose a very real risk to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LFRS is urging people to treat the hob as a cooking appliance only.

Distraction while cooking was the second most common cause of fires, leading to 92 incidents.

Other contributing factors included the build-up of fat and oil (18 incidents), not using a timer (17 incidents), and faulty appliances (eight incidents).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Warwick, Group Manager and cooking safety lead at LFRS, added: “We’re continuing to see too many fires caused by people placing shopping bags, washing baskets, chopping boards or even paper towels on top of the hob.

“It only takes residual heat or an accidental knock of the dials to set something alight.

118 fires were caused by items being left or placed on top of hobs, many of which were still warm or accidentally switched on | LFRS

“Our message hasn’t changed: keep your hob clear at all times, not just when you’re cooking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Of course, staying present and focused while cooking remains crucial, but we also want residents to treat the hob as a potential fire risk at all times.

“A clean, clear hob and working smoke alarms are some of the simplest ways to stay safe.”

Top tips for Lancashire residents:

Never use the hob as a worktop or storage space

Clean hobs regularly to remove grease and oil build-up

Pay attention at all times while cooking

Install working smoke alarms and test them regularly

For more advice on keeping your home safe while cooking, visit: www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/cooking