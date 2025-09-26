If the 2025 Ryder Cup has got you in the mood for golf then a new North West bar offering a unique golfing concept could be the perfect night out for you....

Earlier this month, a new, indoor golf bar opened in Manchester city centre called Pitch.

The first venue of its kind in the North West, reporter Aimee Seddon was excited to attend the official launch of Pitch Manchester, check out her review below...

I love a night out and I love a games night so when a venue combines those two things together, it’s already a winner for me.

I’ve been to countless venues offering crazy golf, bowling, social darts, arcade games and so on but Pitch Manchester is set to offer something entirely brand new.

Opening today, the new city centre venue - located at 2 Goods Yard Street - is an elevated indoor golf course.

I’m not talking just your average golf course with a roof over it, it’s a high end bar filled with booths containing screens in which one can play virtual golf with real clubs.

Think Flight Club meets Wii Sports, but where the difference lies, as I quickly gathered at the VIP launch last night, is that some skill is involved!

Me and my partner- both golf virgins- were quite frankly rubbish at the virtual golf games, we just didn’t have the necessary power.

But that doesn’t mean we didn’t enjoy the setup, it was really so impressive.

Reporter Aimee Seddon attends the VIP launch of Pitch Manchester | National World

You could choose between so many real life courses - the staff member helping us chose his personal favourite and it was stunning.

The programme recommended which golf club you should use for which shot, and the golf clubs weren’t crappy cheap things, they were premium metal clubs which could be used in real life games.

If you are a golfer, it would be your perfect night out - the specs were advanced enough to suit the Tiger Woods amongst your friendship group.

If you are a complete novice, it was still fun to test out the golf courses in a private booth- especially with a crisp glass of white wine in your hands -when else would you get such an embarrassment free opportunity?

You may however - like myself and my partner, find yourself leaning towards the mini games on offer instead.

You can play virtual golf and shuffleboard at Pitch Manchester | National World

Some of the mini games still required skill - for instance in ‘closest to the pin’, we quite frankly were nowhere near! - but others were simple enough for anyone to do well.

We loved the crazy golf mini game - it had great graphics - and we had some silly fun playing an adventure game where you ‘capture monsters’ by shooting the ball at them.

If golf just really isn’t your thing, the venue had an extensive drinks menu and some impressive canapes were also handed out throughout the evening.

You could happily spend an hour sitting in the stylish modern bar area with a drink and some food whilst funky music played in the background.

There were also shuffleboard tables dotted around which you don’t need to book onto and I was much better at that!

Unusually, the venue even had a shop on the ground floor called Trendy Golf so whether you’re there to play golf or not, you can pop in for a browse of the fabulous clothes on offer.

Overall, Pitch Manchester is a welcome addition to the Manchester events scene, I will definitely be back for another date night - I just might need to practice my swing a bit first!