Inspirational single mum works her way up the construction career ladder

Carla Wylie, 28, is undertaking her Level 4 Site Supervisor apprenticeship at Keepmoat’s Farington Mews in Leyland.

Carla has always dreamed of working in construction, despite it being a traditionally male-dominated industry.

She started her training with Keepmoat by undertaking a one-month work experience placement to get a better understanding of the site manager role, as well as the housebuilding industry as a whole. During this placement, Carla spent time working alongside the site management team, who gave her an understanding of the responsibilities involved with working in site management, including an insight into the working day of a site manager.

During Carla’s work experience stint, a job opportunity for a trainee site manager came up which she applied for and successfully secured. Shortly after starting work as a trainee site manager, Carla enrolled in her level 4 qualification.

Carla said: "My learning preference is hands-on, so choosing an apprenticeship felt like the right route for me. It means that I can experience the real-life nature of the construction industry, which really helps to put theory into practice. Within a few weeks of my work experience placement, I knew this job was for me.

‘’I have always had a keen interest in the construction industry and am excited to be able to further my knowledge with Keepmoat. I love that no two days of my apprenticeship are the same. I meet a variety of people on a daily basis, from internal staff to external partners, all of which I learn a great deal from. I enjoy the effectiveness of being able to achieve my career goals.

‘’My advice to anyone currently undertaking an apprenticeship, or thinking about it in the future would be that every day is a school day. Listen, learn, and don’t be afraid to ask questions! It's important to have a positive attitude and to try to find solutions to problems that arise. Apprenticeships are a great way to earn whilst you learn, which has been imperative for me so I can provide for my son.’’

Carla has been completing her apprenticeship as part of a 20-strong cohort via the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) training hub online, whilst also working on-site at Farington Mews. As part of her apprenticeship, Carla spends one day a week studying online and four days on-site.

Julie Baker, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat added: ‘’We’re thrilled with Carla’s progression and can-do attitude. She has really got stuck into her training and is a pleasure to work with. We look for motivated, adaptable individuals who are willing to ask questions and work as a team and Carla has ticked all those boxes. Carla is a great example of what a higher apprenticeship can achieve and will hopefully encourage more women to join the industry.

‘’At Keepmoat, we are excited to see young people thrive in their roles and become the new generation of construction workers, especially with the current skills shortage in the industry. There are so many progression opportunities within this field so we are excited to see what’s to come and encourage more women into the industry.’’