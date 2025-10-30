Inside Lancashire's 160 year old Trutex school uniform factory and how it's changed over the years

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:21 GMT
Stitched in time: 160 years of Trutex school uniforms
Take a look inside one of the world’s oldest school uniform factories, and learn how Lancashire’s Trutex has evolved over 160 years.

We visit a business in Clitheroe which has been making back to school clothing for over 160 years.

Back to school clothing

Trutex started manufacturing school uniforms in 1865, and the Lancashire company has been smartly dressing pupils across the globe ever since.

Trutex heritage school uniform brand
Trutex heritage school uniform brand | Trutex

In the video above, long-serving staff members reminisce on how this heritage business has evolved over the decades.

Sustainable and comfortable uniforms

Staff remember the days when their parents worked at the Ribble Valley factory.

Trutex heritage school uniform brand
Trutex heritage school uniform brand | Trutex

The heritage brand has gone through many changes, to keep up with modern trends for more comfortable and sustainable materials.

We went inside the Trutex factory to see how school uniforms are made.

Watch the video above.

