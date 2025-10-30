Inside Lancashire's 160 year old Trutex school uniform factory and how it's changed over the years
We visit a business in Clitheroe which has been making back to school clothing for over 160 years.
Back to school clothing
Trutex started manufacturing school uniforms in 1865, and the Lancashire company has been smartly dressing pupils across the globe ever since.
In the video above, long-serving staff members reminisce on how this heritage business has evolved over the decades.
Sustainable and comfortable uniforms
Staff remember the days when their parents worked at the Ribble Valley factory.
The heritage brand has gone through many changes, to keep up with modern trends for more comfortable and sustainable materials.
We went inside the Trutex factory to see how school uniforms are made.
Watch the video above.