Inside Blackpool Pleasure Beach's mind-blowing magic show featuring Britain's Got Talent star
I remember watching Elizabeth Best’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent - when the judges appeared to be shaking with fear after her terrifying illusions.
But now, years later, the edgy female magician is still shocking audiences - and is back in Blackpool for the summer season.
Along with her co-star, Craig Christian, The Evolution of Magic returns to the Horseshoe Bar where reality glitches, time bends, and the impossible unfolds before your eyes.
In the video clip above, Craig and Elizabeth discuss what to expect from the show - but although the tricks are edgy and exciting, it’s not as frightening as Elizabeth’s memorable TV audition!
In an intimate Las Vegas-style showroom, watch as Craig’s mastery of ordinary objects like cards and coins will leave you questioning what’s possible, while his unpredictable and mysterious performances keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch a preview of some of their tricks in the clip above.
Elizabeth’s magic connects directly with the audience, blending mentalism with visual wonders that challenge your perception of reality. You won’t just watch the magic—you’ll feel it around you.
The show is full of mystery and thrills, and an element of danger. As Craig explains in the above video, it aims to bring magic up to date with sharp quips and even some hip-hop cultural references. And, although it’s primarily a magic show, the audience is treated to a couple of excellent performances from a showdancer and even a raunchy handstand act!
The Evolution Of Magic runs until 30th August 2024 at The Horseshoe, Pleasure Beach Resort , 525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ, UK. For more information and to buy tickets visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/evolution-of-magic/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.