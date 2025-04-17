Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full inquest is to be held next week to establish how a talented MMA fighter from Preston tragically met his death in Blackpool last year, aged just 27.

Connor Hitchens, a former Cage Warriors Fighting Championship featherweight champion, died on the morning of May 16 last year

A pre-inquiry review in January this year heard that police had been called to an incident at 6am.

An inquest into the death of MMA fighter Connor Hitchens is to be held in Blackpool next week. | Third party

At some point between then and him being found unresponsive at around 8.30am, officers had spoken to him but had not been able to find out his exact location.

Because the phone exchanges had taken place via mobile phones, there were no recordings available of the conversations that had taken place, however, some police body cam footage was available.

Coroner Alan Wilson, speaking at the January hearing, said there were concerns that there had been an under estimation of the need to preserve the young man’s life and an over exaggeration of the aggression he might present if confronted.

Mr Wilson said Connor’s family wanted answers about the the police response that morning and what could have been done differently to preserve his life.

Connor Hitchens died tragically young in Blackpool last year | Third party

A number of witnesses are expected to be called for the inquest, which is due to be held at Blackpool Coroners’ Court on Wednesday April 23, beginning at 10am.

Mr Wilson is due to continue officiating for this full inquest hearing.

Connor, who is thought to have been living in Blackpool at the time of his death, represented the UK in the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Kerrith Brown, International Mixed Martial Arts Federation president, said after his unexpected death: ''On behalf of the entire International Mixed Martial Arts Federation we are deeply saddened by the passing of Connor Hitchens.

“We are forever grateful to Connor for his time on the IMMAF platform and proudly representing the UK national team as a distinguished athlete at the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016

“Our deepest condolences go out to Connor’s family and loved ones.”