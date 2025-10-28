Inquest jury yet to reach verdict over death of prisoner at Garth Prison near Leyland

Published 28th Oct 2025
A jury hearing the inquest into the death of a prisoner in a Lancashire jail has been sent home for the night.

Aaron Taylor, aged 32, died in Garth Prison near Leyland, in August 2023.

He was found hanged in his cell.

Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023. | Petition.Org

His family claims that despite fears about his mental health not enough was done to protect him from harm.

The inquest at County Hall, Preston, heard that Mr Taylor should have been the subject of safety procedures after self-harming.

And an officer on duty on the night he died was dismissed after failing to carry out an early morning check on Mr Taylor.

He was found dead at around 8am on August 28.

A pathologist told the inquest it was impossible to say exactly what time Mr Taylor died in his cell.

Senior Lancashire coroner Chris Long has been holding an inquest into Mr Taylor's death.

The jury was sent out to consider the evidence on Tuesday afternoon, but after failing to reach a conclusion Mr Long told them to resume their deliberations on Wednesday morning.

