Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An inquest examining the death of a 13-month-old boy at the centre of a murder investigation will open in Blackpool tomorrow.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is set to open the inquest into the death of the youngster who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the youngster was rushed into hospital in an unresponsive state and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were notified and two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey on Tuesday, October 10

A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

They have since been released on bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out but police said the cause of death was awaiting further investigation.

In the week following Preston’s death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.

For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.Inquest into Preston’s death.

Police and CSI investigating the boy's death at a home in Staining Road, Blackpool on Friday, August 4, 2023

On Tuesday (October 10), Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into Preston’s death to try and establish how the boy died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest will open at 2pm at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Court.

It is expected that Mr Wilson will merely open the inquest before it is adjourned to a later date while the police investigation continues.