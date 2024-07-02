Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new bar serving a range of cask ales and spirits has opened in Chorley.

INN the Dog House, located at 60 Chapel Street, is the sister site of the INN the Dog House bar in Adlington and will also be offering premium lagers and ciders.

Inn the Dog House bar has opened in Chorley. | UGC

The micropub which is dog-friendly opened last Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The micropub which is dog-friendly opened last Thursday. | UGC

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have opened our Chorley bar as an addition to our existing Adlington Bar, both under the "INN the Dog House" brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be offering customers a choice of tipples such as fobr cask Beers, a selection of premium lagers and ciders alongside a good selection of Wines & Sprits.

“We are also dog friendly.”