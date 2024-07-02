INN the Dog House bar opens its doors in Chorley
INN the Dog House, located at 60 Chapel Street, is the sister site of the INN the Dog House bar in Adlington and will also be offering premium lagers and ciders.
The micropub which is dog-friendly opened last Thursday.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We have opened our Chorley bar as an addition to our existing Adlington Bar, both under the "INN the Dog House" brand.
“We will be offering customers a choice of tipples such as fobr cask Beers, a selection of premium lagers and ciders alongside a good selection of Wines & Sprits.
“We are also dog friendly.”
Opening hours are as follows: Tuesday - Thursday 12 noon until 10pm. Friday and Saturday 12 noon until 11pm. Sundays - 12 noon until 8pm.
