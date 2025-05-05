Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool sports bar is being transformed into a Nineties-style nightclub in a £35,000 makeover - fo one night only.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champs Sports Bar on Topping Street will become nightclub Rewind and Rave, complete with the features of a typical nightclub of the era.

And when it opens on Sunday May 25, entry on the door will be free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Edwards is transforming Champs Sports Bar into a nighclub for one night only | Danny Edwards

The idea os the brainchild of Blackpool man Danny Edwards, 37, who works as a sound and lights man for Blackpool Winter Gardens but also has experience in the resort’s hospitality trade.

He previously ran the Cedar Tavern pub, in Cedar Square, with his brothers.

Danny, who says he has full permissions and confimation for the venture, said: “ I think what we’re doing is pretty unique - basically I’ll be transforming Blackpool’s number one sports bar, Champs, into a full-on 90s nightclub for one night.

“ It will involve removing all the tables and chairs and fixed seating and even removing parts of the ceiling .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be installing LED screens, state-of-the art lighting such as beams, strobes and lasers, along with pyrotechnic-style confetti shot from a cannon.

“There’ll be £35,000 worth of equipment going into a sports bar. Nobody has ever done this as of yet so I thought I would give it a go!”

Champs Sports Bar on Topping Street | Third party

He says: “I was a kid in the Nineties but when I started going to clubs in the early Noughties there was still some of that vibe around.

“Things were different then, it was more relaxed in terms of what you wore, the lights were out of this world and I loved the club sounds - Eiffel 65, Gina G..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember when The Syndicate had been open about three years, it was a brilliant time, there was still a bit of a nineties vibe there.

“i want to bring a bit of that back for local people, or night only. People can where what they wnt - even fancy dress!”

Danny says he is putting some of his own money into the venture but most of the funding will be coming from sponsorship. Full security will be in place on the night, which runs from 7pm until 2am.

He says: “It this night is a success, I can get my name established and maybe I will do it all over again with tickets and entry fees.

“Hopefully it will be a brilliant night to remember.”