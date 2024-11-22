Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool FC’s pioneering gay footballer Jake Daniels has backed research which shows that one in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome at live sports events.

Charity Stonewall comissioned research among 2,000 LGBTQ+ people and found that some still feel unwelcome or unsafe playing or watching sport. It also found that one in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome in community sport groups or community team sports.

One in five people who attended a live sporting event in the last year felt discriminated against because they are LGBTQ+, while one in three black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBTQ+ people who attended a live sporting event in the last year reported experiencing discrimination. Additionally, one in five people who attended a fitness club or sports group in the last year experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

The study comes in the midst of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which has been running since 2013 and aims to make sport inclusive for all by encouraging people to lace up to show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Jake Daniels

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels, who has also played on loan for Bamber Bridge FC, is the only current British male player to be openly gay and he believes the statistics show that “too many” LGBTQ+ people still feel unwelcome in sport. He said: “I know first-hand what it feels like to have to hide who you are on the pitch and the impact that has on participating in the sports you love. It’s thanks to campaigns like Rainbow Laces that more LGBTQ+ players and fans can bring their full selves to the beautiful game, and sport as a whole.

“While we’ve seen so much progress over the past decade, these statistics highlight that too many of us still feel unwelcome and unsafe in sport. In 2024, LGBTQ+ people deserve better. I’m proud to support Rainbow Laces this year, to help all of us have the opportunity to participate in and feel part of the sports we love.”

This year’s Rainbow Laces campaign began at the weekend in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Grand Slam of Darts tournament along with involvement from the Football Association and grassroots football teams, while the Premier League will showcase their support in the first week of December.