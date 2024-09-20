I’m so relieved our train colleagues were able to intervene
Employees working for Northern are being given special training to help protect the rising number of vulnerable people using the railway.
The train operator’s conductors, customer service and station staff interact with tens of millions of passengers a year – among which will be people subject to abuse, addiction and intimidation as well as a range of mental heath issues.
Having the confidence to act when they spot something ‘not quite right’ requires the right skills and a knowledge of the best ‘next steps’ to help the person in need.
Lisa Leighton, people director at Northern, said: “Everyone who works on the railway has an important part to play in supporting and protecting the vulnerable people who use our trains and stations.