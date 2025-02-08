Campaigners are renewing calls for an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs in Blackpool.

They say the issue is still as relevant as ever but are frustrated that nothing is being done about it.

There were heated exchanges at Blackpool Council last month as councillors debated calls for the resort to be part of a national inquiry into child grooming gangs while campaigners looked on from the public gallery.

Ronay Crompton (left), who is behind the Justice for Charlene campaign, with acclaimed cold case private investigator Jen Jarvie during a vigil for Charlene Downes in Blackpool back in 2022 | National World

Despite warning the resort has many of the risks associated with child sexual exploitation, Conservative group leader Coun Paul Galley failed to get a notice of motion passed, leading to angry exchanges in the chamber.

Ronay Crompton, who backed Coun Galley’s motion, has been campaigning on the issue for several years and was one of the leading figures seeking justice on behalf of missing Blackpool teenager Charlene Downes.

Charlene was just 14 years old when she disappeared on November 1 2003 and police found she and other girls in the area had been groomed by several men for sexual favours.

Lancashire Police, the police force investigating her disappearance, believe she was murdered within hours of the last sighting. However, no one has been convicted of her murder.

Charlene Downes, 14, who went missing from home in Buchanan Street, Blackpool, at the beginning of November 2003. | Third party

Ronay, who continues to lead the Justice for Charlene Downes campaign, says the issue of the grooming gangs - both locally and nationally - cannot be ignored any longer.

She said: “An inquiry is needed to uncover the truth, hold those responsible to account, and finally bring justice to victims like Charlene Downes and many other vulnerable children who were exploited and failed by the very systems meant to protect them.

“Unlike other towns across the country, Blackpool has never had an inquiry. This has left the extent of the problem hidden in the shadows, denying victims the justice they so desperately deserve.

“The town has one of the highest rates of looked-after children in the UK—children who are among the most vulnerable to exploitation.

“Combine this with the disproportionately high number of registered sex offenders living in Blackpool, and it becomes clear that urgent action is needed to stop the cycle of abuse.

“This is not just about uncovering the past—it’s about protecting the future. Blackpool’s children deserve better. An inquiry would shine a light on the scale of this issue and lead to real change, ensuring no child has to endure what Charlene and so many others suffered.”

For further information about Ronay’s ongoing campaign, visit: https://www.justiceforcharlenedownes.co.uk/