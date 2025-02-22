A palliative care nurse who dedicates her life to looking after cancer patients has won the Ms Lancashire Galaxy title and is now representing the county in the UK pageant final.

Leigh Dale, 35, was delighted to win the county accolade seven years after she had to bow out of the same pageant event after becoming pregnant with her first child,

Her daughter, Penelope Rae Dale, made local headlines in her own right when she qualified for the Horse of the Year competition at the age of only three, two years ago.

Leigh Dale is the Ms Lancashire Galaxy title holder in the pageant's UK final | Third party

Leigh decided to give the pageant another go and will now attend the Ms Galaxy Grand UK final on Sunday March 30. Leigh will be in the Over-25 category in the big event, being staged at the Park Hall Hotel in Chorley.

If Leigh takes the UK title she will win an all-expenses paid trip to Florida for the world final.

The mum-of-one, who currently lives in the village of Weeton, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I would be representing Lancashire, it was such good news.

“I’ve been away from the pageants for quite a few years and have become a mum, so sometimes you do lose a bit of confidence.

“The thing I like about Ms Galaxy is that it gives women of all ages a chance, and they don’t have to look like models either.

“I don’t expect to win the Ms Galaxy UK final, I will be quite nervous, to be honest, but getting there does wonders for your confidence and I’m thrilled to have been chosen.

“Back in 2018 I won the Ms Fylde Coast title but I couldn’t go further because I found out I was expecting, so it’s great to be given another chance.”

Palliative nurse Leigh Dale in her former Trinity Hospice days | Third party

The Ms Galaxy UK finals will involve an interview with a judging panel, followed by swimwear and eveningwear rounds onstage,

Contestants are also raising money for Christie Hospital, Manchester, and Leigh has been involved in various money-spinning initiatives, including walking dogs for a small fee.

Christie Hospital is a cause close to her heart anyway, given her profession as an end-of-life nurse.

Leigh said: “I like the fact that we all have the chance to do our bit for something worthwhile.

“ I used to work for Trinity Hospice and now I work for a private company, but essentially it’s the same sort of role and I enjoy being able to help people when they really need support.”

Leigh may be modest about her chances but she added: “Obviously, it would be great to get to Florida!”