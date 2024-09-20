I'm living the dream, it's been a super summer says owner of popular Garstang ice cream parlour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite being open for less than three months, Hugo's Bistro has quickly become one of the most popular eateries in Garstang, holding a 5 star TripAdvisor rating and boasting a number of excellent reviews.
Hugo’s Bistro serves an extensive food menu which features daily specials and Sunday roasts, and it has recently acquired an alcohol licence which allows them to serve beers, wines and cocktails until 9pm.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Commenting on its success, co-owner Terri Sawkhill said: “It’s been a super summer across both sites. It’s just been amazing, and we are really proud of everybody.
We have waited for this building to become available for about 20 years, we’ve always said ‘wouldn’t this make a great spot’, so we are following our dreams really.
Lunchtimes are very busy, when the sun’s shining then people want to come and sit on the outside terrace. We’ve got a beautiful riverside terrace at the back, and that 100% is special and it's something that other places in Garstang don’t have.“
Hugo’s is also dog friendly indoors until 6pm and outdoors at all times, with this being another popular aspect of the bistro.
Mrs Sawkhill added: “We have quite a lot of people who walk past with their dogs, and to be honest we know the dogs’ names instead of their names. We are animal lovers and we have got a lot of regular dog visitors now.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
To book a table at Hugo’s Bistro call on 01995 262199 or email at [email protected]. Food is served between 12 and 9pm Thursday- Saturday and 12 until 7pm on Sundays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.