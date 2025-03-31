I'm Lancashire's longest serving PCSO and still going strong at 75

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
While most people would be enjoying their well deserved retirement at the age of 75, Lancashire's longest serving police community support officer is still walking the beat.

Tony Wojnarowski is Lancashire’s oldest serving PCSO and was part of the first intake of Police Community Support Officers when the role was established in 2003.

Tony Wojnarowski is Lancashire's oldest serving PCSO at 75.
Tony Wojnarowski is Lancashire’s oldest serving PCSO at 75. | South Ribble Police

After he was made redundant from his engineering job in 2002, at 53, he wanted a new challenge.

He applied to become a PCSO and has been serving communities in Leyland ever since.

This week has marked his 75th birthday and there is no sign of him hanging up his radio just yet!

He said: “The biggest part of the job for me is making a difference in the community.

“People I meet on the street do not believe the age I am.

“I don’t know what you are meant to feel like at 75 but I don’t feel it.”

Tony says that people he meets on the street can't believe his age.
Tony says that people he meets on the street can't believe his age. | South Ribble Police

He added: “Out of all the jobs I have had this has been the most satisfying job I have ever had. It’s unmeasurable.”

