I'm Lancashire's longest serving PCSO and still going strong at 75
Tony Wojnarowski is Lancashire’s oldest serving PCSO and was part of the first intake of Police Community Support Officers when the role was established in 2003.
After he was made redundant from his engineering job in 2002, at 53, he wanted a new challenge.
He applied to become a PCSO and has been serving communities in Leyland ever since.
This week has marked his 75th birthday and there is no sign of him hanging up his radio just yet!
He said: “The biggest part of the job for me is making a difference in the community.
“People I meet on the street do not believe the age I am.
“I don’t know what you are meant to feel like at 75 but I don’t feel it.”
He added: “Out of all the jobs I have had this has been the most satisfying job I have ever had. It’s unmeasurable.”
