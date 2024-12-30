Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acclaimed crime novelist Christie Newport has triumphed over adversity to realise her dream - but claims she is now facing a life-threatening battle due to the withdrawal of a vital treatment.

Christie, 43, from Grimsargh near Preston, suffers from a range of rare autoimmune diseases - both diagnosed and undiagnosed. The symptoms started when she was a child, and have left her in agonising pain, with severe swelling, and at times, confined to a wheelchair.

In 2015, with the support of a generous fundraising campaign, Christie travelled to America for life-saving treatment. This intervention allowed her to begin a new treatment program in the UK, enabling her to achieve her dream of becoming a published author. She went on to win a prestigious crime writing prize and actively participated in literary festivals across the UK.

But a year ago, having moved from Northumberland back home to Preston, a new hospital specialist made a decision to stop Infliximab treatment via a permanent line into a main vein, and start a new trial of Adalimumab that they deemed less of an infection risk. But now Christie says her health has begun to deteriorate once again. She says the symptoms of her chronic illness have returned “with a vengeance”, confining her once more to a life of suffering and hospital admissions, many in intensive treatment/care.

Now she is opening up about her struggles in the hope of galvanising public support and awareness. She believes her journey underscores the broader challenge faced by people with rare diseases who often find themselves isolated and without adequate access to effective treatments.

Christie’s story

Christie said: “I have never been healthy in the way that others often take for granted, and I am aware that I never will be. Nonetheless, I managed to experience some good days—enough of them to attain a quality of life that felt liveable. Every achievement I reached was the result of immense hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I had to be disciplined, ensuring that whenever I felt even slightly capable, I would sit down and write. Without this determination, I wouldn’t have completed even one book, let alone two.

“Participating in festivals and events was both incredible and exhausting, requiring significant recovery time afterward. Yet, it was all worthwhile. I discovered a supportive community within crime writing that felt like home. I am desperate to reclaim that sense of self and the meaningful life it offered. Physically and psychologically, I know I won’t survive without it.”

Christie says she is worried about her deteriorating health and the fact that her life can be at risk if she enters an Addisonian Crisis - brought on when her body is under stress - requiring intravenous steroids to save her life.

“I am living in a nightmare, watching my life’s work slip away,” she said. “Despite the proven history of Infliximab working for me, I am being forced to trial a treatment that might not work, risking my health further.”

The complexities of Christie's condition are heightened by several yet undiagnosed rare diseases. The Mayo Clinic, with branches in the United States and London, is renowned for its expertise in diagnosing such conditions. Unfortunately, the cost of private care at the Mayo Clinic is prohibitive for Christie and her family.

She said: “I am not asking for a miracle, just the treatment that has been shown to work. The law states I should be able to advocate for myself, yet I am facing a future where my voice is unheard, and my life is at risk.”

The Royal Salford Hospital has been approached for comment.